Swift cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Thursday, but he didn't participate in the Lions' practice session while tending to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, teammate Adrian Peterson relayed earlier Thursday that Swift has lacked his usual energy since being diagnosed with the brain injury Nov. 19, but the rookie nonetheless finds himself out of the protocol after an independent neurologist gave him full medical clearance. Even so, Swift still took a step back in terms of activity, as he had been a limited participant Wednesday before the unspecified illness resulted in him sitting out Thursday's session entirely. Because he hasn't practiced fully in more than two weeks, Swift may need to turn in restriction-free workout Friday to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game in Chicago.