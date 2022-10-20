Swift (ankle/shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
On the heels of missing two games before the Lions' Week 6 bye, Swift now has managed back-to-back capped sessions, with one more chance to get back to full this week as he puts ankle and shoulder issues further behind him. Friday's injury report may include a 'Questionable' listing next to his name, but Swift told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that he's "pushing towards" returning to action Sunday at Dallas. If he's able to do so, Swift may share backfield duties with Jamaal Williams off the bat, with Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson in reserve.