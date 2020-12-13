Swift (illness) is active for Sunday's contest against the Packers.
Swift sat out Weeks 11 and 12 due to a concussion, and while he passed the protocol for head injuries during Week 13 prep, a non-COVID-19-related illness conspired to keep him out for a third straight game. After logging a full practice Friday, he was deemed questionable for this outing, but the aforementioned lack of limitations indicated he was trending toward a return. Indeed, Swift is back in the lineup and will look to take advantage of a Green Bay defense that conceded 72 yards from scrimmage on his 10 touches back in Week 2.