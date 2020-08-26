Swift (undisclosed) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Swift's ability to return after a few days suggests his undisclosed injury isn't serious, but he's nonetheless missing out on chances to make an impression with the first-team offense. The rookie is battling Kerryon Johnson for playing time in what likely will be a committee backfield. It remains to be seen if it'll be only Johnson and Swift getting snaps, as there's also some chance Bo Scarbrough (undisclosed) could steal short-yardage work, or perhaps another back -- Ty Johnson, Jason Huntley, Jonathan Williams -- could earn a small role.