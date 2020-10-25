Swift is expected to see an expanded role for the Lions in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While Rapoport notes that Adrian Peterson will continue to serve as the Lions' starting running back, the veteran could cede more snaps and carries to Swift on the heels of the rookie's breakout performance Week 6 versus the Jaguars. Peterson had already been regularly subbing out on passing downs in favor of Swift, but the latter likely earned himself more work on the ground after rushing 14 times for 116 yards and two scores in the win over Jacksonville. The Lions may not have the luxury of playing ahead in Week 7 like they did for most of Week 6, but Swift's prowess as a pass catcher still gives him another path to providing fantasy value if he doesn't earn double-digit carries again Sunday.