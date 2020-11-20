Swift (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Swift entered the concussion protocol Thursday, giving him little-to-no chance to be ready for Sunday's game. It's also possible he misses a second contest, as the Lions have their customary Thanksgiving Day game next Thursday against the Texans. Adrian Peterson figures to serve as the lead ballcarrier while Swift is out, with Kerryon Johnson likely handling most of the passing situations. It's a tough break for the rookie after he busted loose for 149 total yards and a touchdown in the Week 10 win over Washington.