Swift registered 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries, adding four receptions for 21 yards during Sunday's 23-22 win against the Falcons.

Though Swift skated to an 8.3 yards-per-carry average with two rushing scores last week in a drubbing of the Jaguars, future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson still handled over 50 percent of the RB carries during Week 7. Swift has been consistently garnering more involvement in the passing game, out-targeting his veteran mentor by a 5-1 tally Sunday, though it appears Detroit is committed to working in Peterson as a key part of the ground game. The upcoming Week 8 matchup against Indianapolis is prohibitive for Lions back in general, as the Colts are allowing a 3.5 yards-per-carry average to opposing backs this season with only three rushing scores surrendered.