Lions' D'Andre Swift: Scores in exhibition opener
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Swift rushed four times for 20 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Falcons.
Swift capped Detroit's opening drive with a nine-yard touchdown rush. That proved to be his final carry of the game, making for a short but effective showing to begin the preseason.
