Swift rushed three times for eight yards and one touchdown while catching three of five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

Even though Kerryon Johnson got the start and Adrian Peterson more than doubled the number of carries that Swift and Johnson had combined, it was Swift who easily led the Lions backfield in snaps. He could have been the hero, too, if not for letting the game-winning touchdown pass slip through his hands in the closing seconds of the game. Regardless, the amount of playing time Swift saw should be a good sign for his rookie-year workload going forward. Next up is a road matchup in Week 2 against Green Bay.