Swift rushed 12 times for 54 yards and one touchdown while securing three of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

While he ceded a good chunk of the work in the ground game to Adrian Peterson, Swift again drew the start and ultimately paced the backfield in touches for the eighth time in his last eight games. After starting the season slow as a depth option behind Peterson, the rookie will now finish the campaign with 878 total yards and 10 scores - nearly averaging 80 total yards and a score in his eight starts - as one of the lone bright spots in Detroit's 5-11 2020 season. With Peterson no longer under contract beyond this season, the future is especially bright for Swift.