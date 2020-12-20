Swift registered 67 yards and two rushing TDs over 15 carries, adding four receptions for 15 yards during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans. He also lost one fumble.

With Detroit remaining devoid of No. 1 wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) since Week 8, Swift again stepped into a notable pass-catching role, tying Mohamed Sanu for second on the team in targets. The second-round rookie currently holds a streak of eight consecutive games with three or more receptions, and he's now provided three rushing scores over his past two outings. A Week 16 matchup against Tampa Bay has the potential to curtail Swift's effectiveness on the ground, as the Buccaneers are surrendering a league-low 3.1 yards per carry to opposing backs on the season.