Swift (illness) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Swift has missed three straight games, two due to a concussion and one due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, so it'll be encouraging to see him back at practice even if he ends up limited. The rookie running back's migraines have reportedly subsided, so he could be trending upward for Sunday's game against the Packers.
