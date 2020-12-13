Swift (illness), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 21-year-old hasn't seen the field since Week 10 due to a concussion and an illness, but he received the questionable tag after working as a full participant at Friday's practice. Swift took control of the backfield and played a season-high 73 percent of the offensive snaps during his last contest, but the three-game absence could result in less of a workhorse role his first game back on the field.