Swift carried six times for one yard while catching three of four targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 41-21 loss to Indianapolis.
Despite somehow leading the team with six carries, Swift finished fourth in rushing yards against a tough Colts defense that entered the game allowing the fourth-fewest yards per rush attempt (3.5). While it's worth noting that Kerryon Johnson stole a receiving score, Swift's obvious struggles in pass protection suggest the rookie could see a downtick in passing-game work or even land in Matt Patricia's dog house. Swift at least has some upside in Week 9 against a Vikings defense allowing the third-most points per game (32.0) in 2020.
