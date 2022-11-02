Swift (ankle/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Swift was healthy enough to put an end to a three-game absence this past Sunday against the Dolphins, handling a 52 percent snap share on his way to five carries for six yards and five catches (on five targets) for 27 yards. After the game, he told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that he still wasn't 100 percent but was hopeful for more work going forward. Wednesday's absence from practice may have been precautionary, but Swift's status now should be watched closely as the week goes on. He'll have two more chances to mix into drills ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers.