Swift (shoulder/ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Swift's absence from practice for the second day in a row seemingly supports head coach Dan Campbell's assertion Wednesday that the running back isn't trending toward playing in Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The Lions will wait until Friday before providing a designation for Swift, but unless the third-year back in able to get back on the practice field in some capacity, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds will likely heading Detroit's Week 4 backfield. Swift, who is managing a sprained left shoulder in addition to an ankle issue, may also be a candidate to sit out through the Lions' Week 6 bye if he doesn't show any meaningful improvement by the time the Lions begin Week 5 prep next Wednesday.
