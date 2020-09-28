Swift did not log a carry but caught one of two targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 26-23 victory over Arizona.

After seeing 34 offensive snaps in Week 1 and 20 in Week 2, Swift was used on just six offensive snaps Sunday while Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson logged 40 and 20, respectively. Against a Cardinals team that ran a hefty 159 total offensive snaps during the first two weeks of the season, Lions head coach Matt Patricia suggested after the game that the backfield playing time was determined by Detroit's goal to "control the clock," according to Chris Burke of the Athletic. As it appears Swift is neither Detroit's first or second option when they want to do so, the rookie may be hard to trust in games when the Lions are expected to try to dominate the time of possession.