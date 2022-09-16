Swift (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.
Swift gutted out a sprain after rolling his ankle during the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Eagles, racking 175 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 18 touches. The issue kept him out of drills both Wednesday and Thursday, but Swift was able to get on the practice field Friday in a limited capacity, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Swift's availability for Week 2 won't be known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's limited or out, he'll yield some or most of the team's running back reps to Jamaal Williams.