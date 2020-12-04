Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said that Swift (illness) won't participate in Friday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Though Swift cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, he won't be present at practice for the second day in a row while he tends to a non-COVID-related illness. Because Swift hasn't put in a full practice since Nov. 18, Bevell acknowledged that even if the rookie is cleared to suit up Sunday against the Bears, he'll be in store for a smaller, game plan-specific role, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. The Lions will give Swift an official designation for the Week 13 matchup shortly after Friday's practice concludes.
