Swift (ankle/shoulder) said Monday that he's still not 100 percent, but he anticipates having a larger role moving forward, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Swift totaled 18 touches for 175 yards and a touchdown during the season opener but has been limited during his three appearances since. He sat out for a month (three games plus Detroit's Week 6 bye) and returned to action against Miami in Week 8, totaling 10 touches for 33 yards and a score. His much-anticipated return left fantasy managers wanting more, but it's encouraging to see the talented running back make it through the contest without suffering a setback. Despite admitting he's not 100 percent and saying the injuries are still impacting him "a little bit," Swift expressed confidence that his role will continue to grow as he puts the lingering injuries behind him.