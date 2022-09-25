Swift carried the ball seven times for 31 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards.

Swift entered the game nursing an ankle injury and reportedly received treatment on his left arm or shoulder after the game, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. That provides a likely explanation as to why Swift saw only 10 total touches as opposed to 22 for Jamal Williams. Now apparently dealing with multiple injuries, Swift's status will be worth monitoring throughout the week leading up to Detroit's Week 4 matchup against Seattle.