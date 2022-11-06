Swift (ankle/shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.
While Swift is healthy enough to play, the Lions are taking a cautious approach with their No. 1 running back as he continues to tend to ankle and shoulder issues. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Swift likely will handle a role similar to his Week 8 workload, when he played 52 percent of the offensive snaps and notched 10 touches for 33 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD. As a result, Jamaal Williams, who tallied 76 total yards and two rushing scores last Sunday versus the Dolphins, again may be on the better end of Detroit's backfield breakdown for fantasy purposes Week 9.
