Swift logged 16 carries for 81 yards while catching all five of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 win over Washington.

Getting his first career start, Swift handled 21 touches compared to six between Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson combined. While Swift's efficiency both through the air and on the ground against a solid Washington defensive front shouldn't give the Lions coaching staff any reason to go away from him, it's not certain the committee approach at running back is over in Detroit. How Swift is used in Week 11 against a declining Panthers defense will be telling.