Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards with one touchdown while catching three of three targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 38-35 loss to Philadelphia.

Swift exploded out of the gate within an offense that now has an improved passing game in addition to its strong offensive line. While his touchdown upside will clearly be capped this season by Jamaal Williams, who saw four of give goal-line snaps while scoring twice, Swift saw all of the snaps on third down and over double the snaps of Williams overall. The result was 175 total yards for Swift, who still averaged over 6.7 yards per carry if you take out his game-high 50-yard scamper. The third-year pro will look to keep rolling in Week 2 at home against a respectable Commanders defense.