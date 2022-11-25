Swift rushed five times for 19 yards with a two-point conversion while catching four of eight targets for 24 yards during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the Bills.

Jamaal Williams continues to get the bulk of the rushing workload, but he also hasn't seen a target in the passing game since Week 8. Meanwhile, Swift has seen at least three targets in every game this year while logging a modest uptick in snaps (32 percent on Thursday) for the fourth consecutive contest. While fantasy managers would still like to see more after he opened the season seeing two-thirds of the offensive snaps, Swift is at least getting some goal-line carries -- including a potential touchdown that was called back Thursday -- and it is possible that Swift's snap share could continue to trend upward the further he distances himself from his shoulder and ankle injuries. His receiving chops could be highly utilized in Week 12 against a Jaguars defense that has been better against the run than the pass this year.