Swift rushed seven times for 24 yards and one touchdown while catching four of five targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

After missing three games to clear concussion protocol, Swift returned to log over half of the offensive snaps and his 11 touches were over double that of Adrian Peterson (five). While Kerryon Johnson also saw some playing time, interim head coach looks like he will let Swift pick up where he left off as the Lions' clear feature back. However, the potential absence of quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs) is something to keep an eye on in advance of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Titans.