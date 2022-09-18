Swift rushed five times for 56 yards while catching two of five targets for 31 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Playing through an ankle sprain, Swift was outpaced in carries by Jamaal Williams by a 12-5 margin and didn't seem to get his usual allotment of snaps. However, he still put together decent fantasy output on the back of two explosive plays, the first being a 50-yard scamper and the other a 22-yard touchdown catch. While it seems likely that Williams will remain heavily involved in the offense given Swift's durability issues, Swift will remain an elite fantasy play most weeks given his ability to produce big plays at a high rate. Up next is a Week 3 road matchup against the Vikings.