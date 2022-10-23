Swift (shoulder), officially listed as questionable, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Swift missed Detroit's two previous games before the team went into its bye. He practiced in limited fashion throughout the week leading up to a Week 7 matchup against Dallas, though the Lions appear to be inclined to take a cautious approach. Jamaal Williams will likely handle a heavy workload if Swift is ruled out, while Craig Reynolds would be the likely change of pace back.