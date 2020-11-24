Swift (concussion) was limited particpant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

After being listed as DNP on Monday's practice estimate, Swift's limited session Tuesday signals that he's making progress in the league's five-step concussion protocol. The rookie second-round pick has a shot to play in the Thanksgiving Day game against Houston, but he'll first need to be cleared by an independent neurologist. If he's not cleared in time, Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson figure to handle the backfield reps once again.

More News