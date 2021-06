Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Amos is in the mix to return punts and kickoffs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Amos, who signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent this spring, returned five punts for touchdowns in three seasons at James Madison (before transferring to Virginia in 2020). The rookie's only chance of making the Lions' roster is if Amos can beat out Kalif Raymond, Victor Bolden and others for the one of the primary return-man roles this summer.