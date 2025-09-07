Lions' Daniel Thomas: Exits game with hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a hand injury.
Thomas may have picked up the injury during the Lions' first defensive drive in the first quarter. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and whether he can return to Sunday's contest. Thomas entered Sunday's game as the only reserve safety on the active roster behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.