Amendola (hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Meanwhile, Marvin Jones (knee) was back at practice after sitting out Wednesday's session, while Kenny Golladay (hip) was on the field again after logging limited activity a day earlier. As such, Amendola's health looks to be the biggest question mark among Detroit's top three receivers, and he may need to practice in full Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into this weekend's matchup with the Panthers.