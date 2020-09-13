site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Danny Amendola: Active for season opener
Sep 13, 2020
Amendola (hamstring) is active for Sunday's season opener against the Raiders.
Amendola was not listed among the
Amendola was not listed among the Lions' inactives, which clears the way for him to take the field in Week 1. With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) inactive for the opener, Amendola could see a few extra targets.
