Amendola (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Amendola was able to match his activity level from Wednesday's practice, putting himself in good shape as Sunday's game against the Falcons. In order to avoid carrying a questionable designation into the contest, however, Amendola may need to upgrade from limited to full participation Friday in the Lions' final practice session of Week 7.
More News
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Limited to start week•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Efficient with limited targets•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Totals 57 yards•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Sees dip in playing time•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Seeing more passes without Golladay•
-
Lions' Danny Amendola: Leads team in receiving•