Lions' Danny Amendola: Another productive day
Amendola caught all eight of his targets for 95 yards during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.
Kenny Golladay stole the show with a pair of touchdown catches, but Amendola was crucial in helping Detroit sustain drives - just like he was last week against the Vikings. In fact, Amendola has now been the target of almost a quarter of Matthew Stafford's pass attempts over the past two games. While fantasy owners should still keep in mind that Amendola seems to have a low floor in this offense - he caught just five of seven targets for 43 yards in three games from Week 2 through Week 6 - it's possible the chest injury that forced him to miss one of those games played a role in that lowly output. In any case, it's clear that Stafford is becoming rather fond of the veteran wideout and there's plenty of reason to believe the pair could have another productive outing in Week 9 against the Raiders.
