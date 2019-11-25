Lions' Danny Amendola: Another quiet game
Amendola caught all three of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
Yet again a distant third in playing time among Lions receivers behind Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Amendola is now averaging 5.7 targets, 3.7 receptions and 32.3 receiving yards through three games with backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. It's hard to be optimistic about him in Week 12 with Matthew Stafford (back) unlikely to return for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears.
