Amendola (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is less likely to play in the contest than teammate Matthew Stafford (hip), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Both players carry questionable tags into the Week 4 matchup, but Stafford -- a late addition to the Lions' injury report -- is expected to suit up if he incurs no setbacks with the injured hip during pregame warmups. Amendola, meanwhile, is shaping up to be a game-time call after managing only one limited practice during the week while he nursed the chest issue. If Amendola is inactive for the first time all season, Marvin Hall or Tom Kennedy would be thrust into the No. 3 receiver role.