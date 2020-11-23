Amendola (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The veteran wideout was unable to play Sunday against the Panthers, and his status remains unchanged on Monday's estimated injury report. Amendola likely will need to practice in some form within the next couple days to have a chance of suiting up Thursday versus the Texans.
