Amendola caught three of four targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Amendola made a couple of nice grabs, but it was Marvin Hall (seven targets, four catches, 113 yards) who seemed to benefit more from the injury to Kenny Golladay (hip). However, the veteran did see seven targets in both of the games Golladay missed to begin the year, so it's possible that Hall's usage was fluky to some extent. In any case, Amendola should at least benefit from a Week 9 matchup against a Minnesota defense that has allowed the third-most yards per pass attempt (8.5) in 2020.