Play

Amendola did not practice Wednesday due to a chest injury.

Amendola appears to have picked up a chest injury during Week 3's win over the Eagles, in which he caught four of five targets for 37 yards. The severity of Amendola's injury remains undisclosed, and he'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance of suiting up Week 4 versus the Chiefs. If the veteran possession receiver is forced to miss any time, Marvin Hall and Travis Fulgham will see increased opportunities for snaps on offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories