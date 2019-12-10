Amendola caught five of eight targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to Minnesota.

After seeing eight targets from David Blough last Sunday while tight end T.J. Hockenson (ankle) saw 11, Amendola wasn't among the teammates to benefit from Hockenson's placement on injured reserve this past week. Instead, Kenny Golladay (eight targets) and Marvin Jones (seven) were the ones to see a bump. In any case, there's no question that there are more targets up for grabs in Hockenson's absence, and it's possible Amendola could be the one to benefit as soon as Detroit's Week 15 game against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards per game in 2019.