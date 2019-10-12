Amendola (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers.

Amendola was a limited participant in practice all week, and his final status likely won't be revealed until 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Expect Marvin Hall to bump into the No. 3 wideout role if Amendola can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories