Lions' Danny Amendola: Draws eight targets from new QB
Amendola caught three of eight targets for 32 yards during Thursday's 24-20 loss to Chicago.
Despite a change at quarterback from Jeff Driskel (hamstring) to third stringer David Blough, Amendola essentially matched the 32.3 receiving yards per game he had averaged in three contests with Driskel at the helm. However, Amendola easily could have done better had he been able to bring in a perfect over-the-shoulder pass that Blough tossed to him in the final minutes of the game. While a bigger outing wasn't meant to be, Amendola investors can at least take solace in the fact he saw as many targets as he did in the past two games with Driskel. Not to mention, Amendola now appears to be the primary punt returner with Jamal Agnew (ankle) banged up and Marvin Hall (foot) on injured reserve.
