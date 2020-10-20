Amendola secured two of two targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 34-16 victory over Jacksonville.

Amendola saw a season-low in targets on a day Kenny Golladay and D'Andre Swift stole the show for Detroit. After the veteran commanded seven targets in Golladay's absence in each of the first two weeks of the season, Amendola has only seen nine combined targets in three games since Golladay returned. It will be hard to trust Amendola in Week 7 despite an appetizing matchup with a Falcons defense that ranks last in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.6) in 2020.