Lions' Danny Amendola: Eight targets from new QB
Amendola caught three of eight targets for 32 yards during Thursday's 24-20 loss to Chicago.
Despite a change of quarterback from the second-string Jeff Driskel (hamstring) to the third-string David Blough, Amendola pretty much matched the average output of 32.3 receiving yards per game he had in three games with the former signal caller. However, Amendola easily could've done better had he been able to bring in a perfect over-the-shoulder pass that Blough delivered him in the final minutes of the game -- one that might've positioned Detroit for the go-ahead touchdown. While it wasn't meant to be, Amendola investors can at least take solace in the fact he saw as many targets as he did in the past two games with Driskel. Not to mention, Amendola now appears to be the primary punt returner with Jamal Agnew (ankle) banged up and Marvin Hall (foot) on injured reserve.
