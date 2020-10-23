Amendola (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Amendola will fill his usual role as the No. 3 receiver, though it hasn't been especially fruitful with the Lions making multi-TE formations a huge part of their offense this season. Amendola has played only 49 percent of the offensive snaps, and he hasn't seen more than four targets in a game since Week 2.