Amendola caught eight of 11 targets for 105 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.

Amendola led the team in receiving yards while finishing behind only Marvin Jones in targets and catches. He had struggled to the tune of just five receptions for 43 yards since Week 1, so this effort was a bit out of the blue for the veteran. Amendola, who is still capable of thriving under the right conditions in a capable Lions offense, should pose a threat again next Sunday against the Giants.