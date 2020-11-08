Amendola logged seven receptions on 10 targets for 77 yards in Week 9 against the Vikings.

Amendola took advantage of Kenny Golladay's (hip) absence to reach double-digit targets for the first time since Week 15 of the 2019 season. While the majority of his receptions went for short gains, Amendola did manage receptions of 28 and 13 yards to account for over half of his production. Assuming Golladay is unable to return in Week 10 against Washington, Amendola should be expected to soak up plenty of targets once again.