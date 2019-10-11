Amendola (chest) was estimated as a limited practice participant Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions held a walkthrough Friday, but Amendola would have maintained his activity level for a second straight session, if the team had held one. He'll have one more chance to prove his health in advance of Monday's game at Green Bay.

