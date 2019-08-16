Amendola (undisclosed) was held out of team drills in practice this week due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.

Amendola was able to dress and put in some "light" work during joint practices with the Texans this week, but he did not participate in 11-on-11 drills. While it's not clear what sort of injury he's dealing with, it seems unlikely he'll see much, if any, action in Saturday's preseason game in Houston. Tom Kennedy reportedly handled first-team reps out of the slot in Amendola's absence this week.